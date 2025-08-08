Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 on September 10th

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 6th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.595 per share on Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%.

Thomson Reuters Stock Up 0.9%

Thomson Reuters stock opened at C$249.70 on Friday. Thomson Reuters has a 1-year low of C$217.20 and a 1-year high of C$299.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$272.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$258.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$78.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America set a C$255.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$305.00 to C$275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$280.00 to C$308.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$175.00 to C$181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$263.80.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters is the result of the $17.6 billion megamerger of Canada’s Thomson and the United Kingdom’s Reuters Group in 2008 and the 2018 carve-out of its finance and risk business, Refinitiv, in which it holds a 45% stake. In 2019, the company agreed to exchange its 45% stake in Refinitiv for a 15% stake in LSE.

