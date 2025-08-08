The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC cut its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the period. Kroger makes up about 1.2% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $3,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at $277,989,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at $264,207,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at $123,829,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Kroger by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,054,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,402,000 after buying an additional 1,981,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Kroger by 7,363.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,706,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,506,000 after buying an additional 1,683,535 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kroger alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on KR shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up from $73.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target (up from $66.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Kroger from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 price target on shares of Kroger and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Gabriel Arreaga sold 37,960 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $2,749,822.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 75,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,448,791.92. The trade was a 33.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 16,475 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total transaction of $1,215,690.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 49,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,642,274.40. The trade was a 25.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 198,948 shares of company stock valued at $14,422,926. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE KR opened at $73.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $48.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.59. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $50.69 and a one year high of $74.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.75.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $45.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.35 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 34.71%. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

Kroger Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.