The Gym Group (LON:GYM) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 149.84 ($2.02) and traded as low as GBX 140.60 ($1.89). The Gym Group shares last traded at GBX 142.43 ($1.92), with a volume of 92,952 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on GYM. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Gym Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.62) price target on shares of The Gym Group in a report on Thursday, July 10th.

The Gym Group Stock Up 0.6%

The Gym Group Company Profile

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 149.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 141.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £254.69 million, a PE ratio of -122.12, a P/E/G ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.68.

The Gym Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of gym facilities under the Gym Group brand name in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

