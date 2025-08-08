The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI decreased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,232 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 3,498 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,655,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,197,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,327 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Boeing by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,504,610 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,151,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,231 shares during the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $568,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $526,889,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,841,432 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $502,933,000 after acquiring an additional 369,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE:BA opened at $227.32 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $128.88 and a one year high of $242.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.20. The stock has a market cap of $171.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 1.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $22.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.90) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group set a $280.00 target price on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $212.00 target price on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. KGI Securities upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BA

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $132,019.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 13,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,860.24. The trade was a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total value of $650,198.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,472.31. This represents a 13.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.