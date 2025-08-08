Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Short Interest Up 64.4% in July

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLYGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 17,100 shares, agrowthof64.4% from the June 30th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 96,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Thales Price Performance

Thales stock opened at $53.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.70. Thales has a fifty-two week low of $28.05 and a fifty-two week high of $63.18.

Thales Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This represents a yield of 102.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Thales’s previous dividend of $0.18.

About Thales

Thales SA provides various solutions in the defence and security, aerospace and space, digital identity and security, and transport markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Defence & Security, Digital Identity & Security, and Ground Transportation Systems business segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.

