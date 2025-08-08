Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $39,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $185.91 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.95 and a 1-year high of $221.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $169.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.13.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 99.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group set a $255.00 price objective on Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Benchmark lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.21.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

