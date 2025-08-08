Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,896 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in Tesla by 79.2% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSLA opened at $322.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 186.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 2.33. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.04 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.02, for a total transaction of $2,046,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,989. This represents a 75.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 91,588 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.39, for a total value of $32,732,635.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,463,220 shares in the company, valued at $522,940,195.80. This trade represents a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 602,724 shares of company stock worth $214,176,831. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Glj Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 24th. China Renaissance reissued a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $450.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.31.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

