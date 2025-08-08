TELEVISION FRAN (OTCMKTS:TVFCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TELEVISION FRAN (OTCMKTS:TVFCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 74,500 shares, anincreaseof63.4% from the June 30th total of 45,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

TELEVISION FRAN Price Performance

OTCMKTS TVFCF opened at $10.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.05. TELEVISION FRAN has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $10.20.

About TELEVISION FRAN

TF1 SA engages in the broadcasting, studios and entertainment, and digital businesses in France and internationally. The company offers DTT channels, including TMC, TFX, LCI, and TF1 Séries Films; Theme channels, such as TV Breizh, Ushuaïa TV, Serie club, and Histoire TV; e-TF1; TF1 production; e-commerce activities; music/events; TF1 business solutions; TF1 films production; websites; and advertising services, as well as TF1, which covers sports, French drama, news, entertainment, and movies.

