TELEVISION FRAN (OTCMKTS:TVFCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TELEVISION FRAN (OTCMKTS:TVFCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 74,500 shares, anincreaseof63.4% from the June 30th total of 45,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
TELEVISION FRAN Price Performance
OTCMKTS TVFCF opened at $10.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.05. TELEVISION FRAN has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $10.20.
About TELEVISION FRAN
