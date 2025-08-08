Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) Holdings Decreased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,210 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,899 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $5,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 407.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,970,414 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,666,672,000 after acquiring an additional 12,825,586 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 1,364.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,289,692 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $343,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,035 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,968,037 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $536,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,275 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Target by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,370,062 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $560,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,653 shares during the period. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth $182,882,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Target from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Target from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $4,328,100.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 246,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,703,849.54. The trade was a 15.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $105.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Target Corporation has a 52-week low of $87.35 and a 52-week high of $167.40.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.35). Target had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $24.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.23%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

