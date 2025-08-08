Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Stock Position Raised by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,589,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328,314 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up about 1.9% of AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $263,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. WealthCollab LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM opened at $242.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $225.43 and its 200-day moving average is $196.75. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $134.25 and a 12 month high of $248.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.34. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 42.91% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The company had revenue of $30.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.6499 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 28.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.