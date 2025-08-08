T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC

Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,643 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 72,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,153,000 after buying an additional 16,999 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 3,580 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,625,000 after acquiring an additional 11,409 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,397,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $271,169,000 after acquiring an additional 40,514 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TROW opened at $104.06 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $77.85 and a one year high of $125.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.20. The stock has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.47.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.09.

In related news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $190,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 44,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,274,214.27. This trade represents a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total transaction of $93,876.64. Following the sale, the insider owned 13,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,994.78. This represents a 6.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

