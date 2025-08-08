Swiss National Bank Sells 147,400 Shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,765,600 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 147,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.29% of Comcast worth $397,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in Comcast by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 141,680,277 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,317,167,000 after buying an additional 11,255,683 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,102,667 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,968,723,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039,823 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 50,320,446 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,890,027,000 after acquiring an additional 5,402,377 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,479,501 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,594,256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 35,356,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,326,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991,891 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Comcast from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Bernstein Bank reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.73.

Comcast Stock Down 1.5%

CMCSA opened at $31.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $118.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.61 and its 200 day moving average is $34.99. Comcast Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $30.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.82%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

