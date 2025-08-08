Swiss National Bank Has $233.22 Million Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $233,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total value of $500,303.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 2,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,925.32. This trade represents a 63.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ramon Parises Odems sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $2,720,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,767.20. The trade was a 99.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,840 shares of company stock valued at $6,421,556. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.22.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ORLY

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $103.47 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.11 and a 52 week high of $104.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.00. The company has a market capitalization of $88.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.56.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 181.53% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.