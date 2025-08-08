Swiss National Bank Acquires 4,800 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,576,975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.28% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $470,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,790,229.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,676,461.30. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $172.40 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $182.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $279.53 billion, a PE ratio of 99.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Melius upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $111.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.56.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

