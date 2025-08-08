SUPRA (SUPRA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.65 Million

SUPRA (SUPRA) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. SUPRA has a market cap of $57.49 million and approximately $2.65 million worth of SUPRA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SUPRA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SUPRA has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116,549.39 or 1.00041537 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $116,357.10 or 0.99876486 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About SUPRA

SUPRA’s genesis date was November 27th, 2024. SUPRA’s total supply is 80,160,561,951 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,176,453,124 tokens. The official website for SUPRA is supra.com. SUPRA’s official Twitter account is @supra_labs. The official message board for SUPRA is supra.com/academy.

Buying and Selling SUPRA

According to CryptoCompare, “SUPRA (SUPRA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. SUPRA has a current supply of 80,159,489,828.04478 with 16,175,380,992.277878 in circulation. The last known price of SUPRA is 0.00367561 USD and is up 8.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $2,647,424.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://supra.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUPRA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUPRA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SUPRA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

