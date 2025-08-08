Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.87 and traded as high as $131.42. Straumann shares last traded at $124.90, with a volume of 206 shares changing hands.
Straumann Trading Down 4.3%
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.87 and a 200 day moving average of $129.53.
Straumann Company Profile
Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Straumann
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- 3 AI Infrastructure Stocks Powering the Next Tech Revolution
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Why Monolithic Power’s Earnings and Guidance Ignited a Rally
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- AppLovin’s Q2 Miss Spooks Market, But Wall Street Doubles Down
Receive News & Ratings for Straumann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Straumann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.