Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 6th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd.

Stifel Financial has a payout ratio of 20.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Stifel Financial to earn $9.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.6%.

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Stifel Financial stock opened at $110.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.11. Stifel Financial has a twelve month low of $73.27 and a twelve month high of $120.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.53 and its 200 day moving average is $99.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 11.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stifel Financial will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Zimmerman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.69, for a total transaction of $966,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 45,833 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,592.77. The trade was a 17.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SF. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 2,727.0% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,326,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,468,000 after buying an additional 2,243,961 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Trust Co bought a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

