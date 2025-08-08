SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Bought by Savvy Advisors Inc.

Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,846,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,766,000 after buying an additional 3,577,176 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,015,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,960,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643,842 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 164.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,437,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,174,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPLG opened at $74.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.47 and its 200-day moving average is $69.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $75.28.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

