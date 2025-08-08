Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) Price Target Raised to $4.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Free Report) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Solid Power Stock Up 30.6%

SLDP stock opened at $4.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.70. Solid Power has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $4.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.54 million, a PE ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.80.

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. Solid Power had a negative net margin of 412.62% and a negative return on equity of 22.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solid Power

In other news, Director Lesa B. Roe sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $49,010.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 239,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,992.81. This represents a 10.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven H. Goldberg sold 82,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total value of $133,431.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 118,808 shares in the company, valued at $192,468.96. This represents a 40.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yaupon Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Solid Power by 709.1% during the 1st quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 3,560,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after buying an additional 3,120,316 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Solid Power in the second quarter valued at $4,668,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Solid Power by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,353,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,788,000 after purchasing an additional 912,649 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Solid Power during the first quarter worth about $590,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solid Power in the 4th quarter worth about $662,000. 33.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Solid Power Company Profile

Solid Power, Inc develops solid state battery technologies for the electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sells its sulfide-based solid electrolyte; and licenses its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells 0.2, 2, 20 ampere-hour (Ah), and EV cells.

