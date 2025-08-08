Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.29 (NYSE:SNN)

Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. (NYSE:SNN – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.285 per share by the medical equipment provider on Friday, November 7th. This represents a yield of 210.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd.

Smith & Nephew SNATS has a payout ratio of 42.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Smith & Nephew SNATS to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.0%.

NYSE SNN opened at $36.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.68. Smith & Nephew SNATS has a 52 week low of $23.69 and a 52 week high of $36.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.37.

Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine and ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies, and ENT.

