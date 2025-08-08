Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Bank of America Analyst Says

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $110.00 to $185.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Shopify from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. ATB Capital lowered shares of Shopify to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Shopify from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.69.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $151.07 on Thursday. Shopify has a 1 year low of $63.91 and a 1 year high of $156.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.55. The stock has a market cap of $196.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.47, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.63.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advyzon Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 8.2% in the second quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 13,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,187 shares during the period. STF Management LP bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,006,000. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 16.9% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 912 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

