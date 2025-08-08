Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Raised to $185.00 at DA Davidson

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $125.00 to $185.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SHOP. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Shopify from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Shopify from $115.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.69.

Shares of SHOP opened at $151.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $196.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.63. Shopify has a 52 week low of $63.91 and a 52 week high of $156.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 1.5% in the second quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 6,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc boosted its stake in Shopify by 3.8% during the second quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 2,595 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Shopify by 1.5% during the second quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 3.7% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,768 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

