Severin Hacker Sells 10,000 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.41, for a total transaction of $3,444,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 72 shares in the company, valued at $24,797.52. This trade represents a 99.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Severin Hacker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 21st, Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.33, for a total transaction of $3,603,300.00.

On Monday, July 7th, Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.89, for a total transaction of $3,928,900.00.

On Friday, June 20th, Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.20, for a total transaction of $4,712,000.00.

On Thursday, June 5th, Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.10, for a total transaction of $5,251,000.00.

Duolingo Stock Performance

Duolingo stock opened at $390.84 on Friday. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.43 and a 12-month high of $544.93. The company has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $413.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $391.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duolingo

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. Duolingo had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $252.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Duolingo by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Duolingo by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Duolingo by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Duolingo by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Duolingo by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Duolingo from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Piper Sandler set a $375.00 target price on Duolingo in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Argus assumed coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Duolingo from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Duolingo from $405.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duolingo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.20.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

