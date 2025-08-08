Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Director Jay L. Geldmacher Sells 2,500 Shares

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $376,250.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,976. The trade was a 87.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of STX opened at $148.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.50. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $157.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.01 and a 200 day moving average of $109.19.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The data storage provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 169.60% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the data storage provider to buy up to 21.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 42.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded Seagate Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $122.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.44.

Read Our Latest Analysis on STX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. World Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 3,510 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,761,534 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $238,348,000 after purchasing an additional 352,300 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,145,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,027,793 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $88,709,000 after buying an additional 300,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,529 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.