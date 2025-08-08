Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Position Boosted by LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1,253.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,191 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 1.0% of LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 57.6% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3%

SCHD stock opened at $26.75 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $29.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.92. The firm has a market cap of $69.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

