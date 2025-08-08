Schroders plc (LON:SDR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Schroders plc (LON:SDR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 387.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Schroders from GBX 390 ($5.24) to GBX 400 ($5.38) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 373 ($5.02) price target on shares of Schroders in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Schroders from GBX 496 ($6.67) to GBX 337 ($4.53) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.24) price target on shares of Schroders in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 435 ($5.85) price target on shares of Schroders in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, insider Richard Oldfield purchased 68 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 371 ($4.99) per share, with a total value of £252.28 ($339.27). Insiders have purchased a total of 185 shares of company stock valued at $70,039 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 43.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SDR stock opened at GBX 394.40 ($5.30) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 377.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 359.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95. Schroders has a twelve month low of GBX 283.40 ($3.81) and a twelve month high of GBX 428.80 ($5.77).

Schroders (LON:SDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported GBX 9.10 ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Schroders had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 8.65%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schroders will post 33.7347131 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

