Savvy Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM)

Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,194 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. owned about 1.37% of ProShares Short Russell2000 worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Generation Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 during the first quarter worth approximately $2,645,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 342.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 74,419 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,090,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 32.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 17,940 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000.

ProShares Short Russell2000 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWM opened at $18.56 on Friday. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a 1 year low of $17.14 and a 1 year high of $23.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.68.

ProShares Short Russell2000 Company Profile

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

