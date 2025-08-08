Savvy Advisors Inc. Has $4.68 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,341 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 11,636 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $4,363,500.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $9,904,875. This trade represents a 30.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total transaction of $3,053,466.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,001.34. This represents a 94.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,100 shares of company stock worth $27,643,224. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of V stock opened at $331.98 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $257.92 and a 12-month high of $375.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $353.36 and a 200-day moving average of $346.87. The company has a market capitalization of $612.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.13. Visa had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 58.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on V. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Visa from $386.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Visa from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.84.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

