Savvy Advisors Inc. Has $3.78 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 427.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,484 shares during the quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 295.9% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 20.5%

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $84.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.68. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $66.95 and a 12 month high of $87.36.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

