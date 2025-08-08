Savvy Advisors Inc. Has $2.07 Million Stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,775 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 59,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $29.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.73. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.92 and a one year high of $29.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 59.37 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1566 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.5%. This is a boost from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

