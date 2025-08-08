Savvy Advisors Inc. Buys 6,806 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 100.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,806 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,694,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,056,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,133 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 23,607,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,896,969,000 after purchasing an additional 446,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,270,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,580,365,000 after purchasing an additional 146,638 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,472,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,008,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703,613 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,941,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,586,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,974 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $635.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $618.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $590.00. The company has a market capitalization of $640.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $484.00 and a one year high of $642.94.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

