Royal Bank Of Canada Raises Hiscox (LON:HSX) Price Target to GBX 1,400

Hiscox (LON:HSX – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from GBX 1,300 ($17.48) to GBX 1,400 ($18.83) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.40% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,450 ($19.50) to GBX 1,580 ($21.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,460 ($19.63) price target on shares of Hiscox in a report on Thursday, July 3rd.

Get Hiscox alerts:

View Our Latest Report on HSX

Hiscox Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of HSX stock opened at GBX 1,354 ($18.21) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,280.19 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,185.02. Hiscox has a 12 month low of GBX 1,008 ($13.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,454 ($19.55).

Hiscox declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $275.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Hiscox

(Get Free Report)

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It offers commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses; and personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, and luxury motor, as well as artwork, antiques, classic cars, jewelry, collectables, and other assets through brokers, partners, and direct-to-consumers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.