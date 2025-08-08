Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 3rd

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 6th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.825 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, October 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd.

Roper Technologies has a payout ratio of 15.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Roper Technologies to earn $21.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.6%.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.9%

NYSE ROP opened at $536.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $57.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $559.80 and a 200-day moving average of $564.99. Roper Technologies has a 1-year low of $499.47 and a 1-year high of $595.17.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 22.01%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

