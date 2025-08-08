Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 3rd

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 6th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.825 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, October 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd.
Roper Technologies has a payout ratio of 15.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Roper Technologies to earn $21.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.6%.
Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.9%
NYSE ROP opened at $536.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $57.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $559.80 and a 200-day moving average of $564.99. Roper Technologies has a 1-year low of $499.47 and a 1-year high of $595.17.
Roper Technologies Company Profile
Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.
