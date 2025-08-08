Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 355,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,772 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.31% of Rockwell Automation worth $91,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 4,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK opened at $332.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.00 and a 1-year high of $360.92. The stock has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $336.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.93.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.99%.

In other news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 363 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.32, for a total value of $118,454.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 4,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,838.16. The trade was a 8.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.31, for a total transaction of $96,914.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 1,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,790.21. This trade represents a 14.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,257 shares of company stock valued at $2,990,715. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 target price (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $370.00 to $357.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.53.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

