Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO) Receives $73.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Monday, July 14th.

Get Rio Tinto alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Rio Tinto

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Trading Up 1.2%

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Rio Tinto during the 4th quarter worth $1,241,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto during the 4th quarter worth $360,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Rio Tinto by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 32,258 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto in the 4th quarter valued at about $432,000. Institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RIO opened at $60.79 on Friday. Rio Tinto has a 52-week low of $51.67 and a 52-week high of $72.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.48 and its 200-day moving average is $60.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $76.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.64.

Rio Tinto Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 620.0%. Rio Tinto’s payout ratio is currently 45.74%.

Rio Tinto Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.