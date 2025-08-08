Rights & Issues Investment Trust (LON:RIII) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Rights & Issues Investment Trust (LON:RIII – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 26.40 ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Rights & Issues Investment Trust had a net margin of 93.27% and a return on equity of 12.60%.
Rights & Issues Investment Trust Trading Down 0.5%
RIII opened at GBX 2,130 ($28.64) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £102.97 million, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,155.22 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,025.51. Rights & Issues Investment Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 1,670 ($22.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,500 ($33.62).
Rights & Issues Investment Trust Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Rights & Issues Investment Trust
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- D-Wave Delivers Growth Shock—Investors Eye Quantum Future
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- 3 AI Infrastructure Stocks Powering the Next Tech Revolution
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Why Monolithic Power’s Earnings and Guidance Ignited a Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Rights & Issues Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rights & Issues Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.