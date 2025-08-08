Rights & Issues Investment Trust (LON:RIII) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Rights & Issues Investment Trust (LON:RIII – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 26.40 ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Rights & Issues Investment Trust had a net margin of 93.27% and a return on equity of 12.60%.

Rights & Issues Investment Trust Trading Down 0.5%

RIII opened at GBX 2,130 ($28.64) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £102.97 million, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,155.22 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,025.51. Rights & Issues Investment Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 1,670 ($22.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,500 ($33.62).

Get Rights & Issues Investment Trust alerts:

Rights & Issues Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of small-cap companies. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All share index. Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company was founded in 1963 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Rights & Issues Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rights & Issues Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.