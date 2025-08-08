Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT) Insider Sells £101,658.92 in Stock

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT – Get Free Report) insider Shannon Eisenhardt sold 1,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,654 ($76.04), for a total value of £101,658.92 ($136,711.83).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Trading Down 1.2%

LON:RKT opened at GBX 5,466 ($73.51) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £37.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.09. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 4,135 ($55.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,722 ($76.95). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5,170.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,101.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.26, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported GBX 141.20 ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter. Reckitt Benckiser Group had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 18.70%. As a group, analysts expect that Reckitt Benckiser Group plc will post 331.2110727 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,300 ($71.27) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,920 ($79.61) to GBX 5,555 ($74.70) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,700 ($76.65) to GBX 6,000 ($80.69) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

At Reckitt, we protect, heal and nurture. We are the company behind some of the world’s best known and most trusted Health and Hygiene consumer brands.

Delivering for a cleaner, healthier world requires strong brands with a global footprint. From Dettol, Lysol, Durex, Finish, Harpic and Vanish, Mucinex, Nurofen, Gaviscon, Veet and Strepsils, consumers love and rely on our brands to care for their families, as they have done for over 200 years.

We use our scientific expertise and deep human understanding to develop solutions to help people improve their lives – that is why over 30 million Reckitt products are sold each day worldwide.

At Reckitt, we’re all making a real difference to people all over the world, every day.

