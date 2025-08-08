Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) Shares Purchased by Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC

Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 288.0% in the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE O opened at $57.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Realty Income Corporation has a 52 week low of $50.71 and a 52 week high of $64.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.76.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). Realty Income had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a aug 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.269 per share. This represents a yield of 570.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 293.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $65.50 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on O

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.