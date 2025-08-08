Promising Growth Stocks To Watch Today – August 7th

Novo Nordisk A/S, Circle Internet Group, and Apollo Global Management are the three Growth stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Growth stocks are shares of companies whose revenues and earnings are expected to grow faster than the overall market or their industry peers. Such companies typically reinvest most of their profits into research and development, market expansion or capital projects rather than paying out dividends. Investors buy growth stocks primarily to benefit from stock-price appreciation as the business scales. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Growth stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Shares of NVO stock traded up $3.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.71. 33,926,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,205,813. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.63. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $45.05 and a 12-month high of $139.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVO

Circle Internet Group (CRCL)

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

Shares of CRCL traded down $9.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $152.48. 7,934,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,921,459. Circle Internet Group has a fifty-two week low of $64.00 and a fifty-two week high of $298.99. The stock has a market cap of $33.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12,049.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.16.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRCL

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Shares of APO traded down $6.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $139.81. 3,199,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,624,422. Apollo Global Management has a fifty-two week low of $102.14 and a fifty-two week high of $189.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APO

Recommended Stories