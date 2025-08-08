Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Truepoint Inc.

Truepoint Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.5% of Truepoint Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $19,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 13,617 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 493.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 341,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,294,000 after purchasing an additional 284,174 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 62,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,461,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 468,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,536,000 after buying an additional 39,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.4%

PG opened at $153.40 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $149.91 and a twelve month high of $180.43. The firm has a market cap of $359.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 64.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $164.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (down from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $200.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on PG

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.