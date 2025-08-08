Princeton Capital (OTCMKTS:PIAC) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Princeton Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:PIAC – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and traded as low as $0.05. Princeton Capital shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 10,600 shares trading hands.

Princeton Capital Trading Up 11.9%

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.10.

Princeton Capital Company Profile

Princeton Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in the private equity investments. The fund specializes in making investments in lower middle market in form of mezzanine, mezzanine debt, first lien loans, second lien loans, notes, bonds, subordinated debt, leverage buyouts, add on acquisitions, recapitalization, refinancings, growth financing and debt financing investments.

