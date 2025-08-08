Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 1,480 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.18% of GXO Logistics worth $8,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,370,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,365,000 after acquiring an additional 37,852 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GXO Logistics by 154.1% during the first quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 17,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 10,462 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in GXO Logistics by 89.8% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in GXO Logistics by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on GXO shares. Truist Financial upgraded GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on GXO Logistics from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on GXO Logistics from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on GXO Logistics from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Shares of NYSE GXO opened at $50.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.64. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.46 and a 52 week high of $63.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.32.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

