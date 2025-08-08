Primecap Management Co. CA Has $23.53 Million Stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $23,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DASH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in DoorDash by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,397,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,200,642,000 after purchasing an additional 8,073,882 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,153,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,712,000 after buying an additional 2,538,160 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,151,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,089,000 after buying an additional 842,637 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,515,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,036,000 after acquiring an additional 800,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 2,183.2% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 816,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,032,000 after acquiring an additional 781,103 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In other DoorDash news, Director Stanley Tang sold 45,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $11,221,265.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 26,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,442,157.70. The trade was a 63.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 43,477 shares in the company, valued at $10,869,250. The trade was a 1.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 583,537 shares of company stock valued at $133,720,004 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Stock Up 5.0%

DoorDash stock opened at $270.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $114.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.55 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.89. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.18 and a 52 week high of $278.15.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23. DoorDash had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DASH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $210.00) on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 target price (up from $295.00) on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.65.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DoorDash

About DoorDash

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.