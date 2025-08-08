PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Brookmont Capital Management

Brookmont Capital Management cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.3% of Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $143.92 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.60 and a 12-month high of $179.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.19 and its 200-day moving average is $140.76.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. The company had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Barclays upped their price target on PepsiCo from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Dbs Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.73.

View Our Latest Report on PEP

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.