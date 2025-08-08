PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by NS Partners Ltd

NS Partners Ltd increased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the quarter. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $12,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz SE increased its stake in PayPal by 281.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz SE now owns 30,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 22,392 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP grew its stake in PayPal by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 261,322 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,304,000 after acquiring an additional 27,812 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at about $535,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,634,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $651,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triglav Skladi D.O.O. purchased a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $939,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $68.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.80. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.85 and a 12-month high of $93.66.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.10. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on PayPal in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler set a $74.00 target price on PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PayPal from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.57.

In related news, CAO Chris Natali sold 7,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $492,523.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 3,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $277,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,248. The trade was a 21.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,736 shares of company stock valued at $1,620,835 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

