Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Shares Sold by NBW Capital LLC

NBW Capital LLC reduced its position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,971 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 24,221 shares during the period. Patrick Industries comprises about 1.6% of NBW Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $7,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in Patrick Industries by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 15,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Patrick Industries by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Patrick Industries by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Patrick Industries by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Patrick Industries

In other news, Director Todd M. Cleveland acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.75 per share, with a total value of $82,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 133,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,029,416.50. This trade represents a 0.76% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John A. Forbes sold 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total transaction of $263,407.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 52,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,818,387.42. This represents a 5.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 14,071 shares of company stock valued at $1,205,964 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Patrick Industries Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of PATK opened at $101.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.99 and a 12-month high of $103.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. Patrick Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Patrick Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.86.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

