Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Baird R W

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Baird R W from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Parsons from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Parsons from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Parsons from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Parsons from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Parsons from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.70.

Shares of PSN stock opened at $76.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.22 and its 200 day moving average is $68.37. Parsons has a 52-week low of $54.56 and a 52-week high of $114.68.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Parsons had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Parsons will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Parsons in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Parsons in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Parsons in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Parsons by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Parsons by 238.7% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. 98.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

