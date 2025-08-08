Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $141.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Palantir Technologies traded as high as $176.33 and last traded at $173.27, with a volume of 129416154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.66.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 target price (up previously from $158.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 target price on Palantir Technologies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush set a $200.00 target price on Palantir Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.61.

In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $111,688.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 62,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,779,654.07. The trade was a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 3,418 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.97, for a total value of $430,565.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 492,079 shares in the company, valued at $61,987,191.63. This represents a 0.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,515,632 shares of company stock valued at $196,472,623. Insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth $2,543,888,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $520,232,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,346,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748,513 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,180,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 10,620,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815,386 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.82. The firm has a market cap of $429.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 607.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 2.60.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

