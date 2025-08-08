Oppenheimer Issues Positive Forecast for Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Stock Price

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer from $85.00 to $98.00 in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TPB has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a report on Friday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Turning Point Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands Stock Up 1.5%

Turning Point Brands stock opened at $94.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.34 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Turning Point Brands has a twelve month low of $36.35 and a twelve month high of $94.40.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.19. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $116.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Turning Point Brands will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Turning Point Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 19th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Stephen Usher sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $45,150.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,668.75. This trade represents a 8.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian Wigginton sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $817,236.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 10,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,639.57. This represents a 51.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,300 shares of company stock worth $8,291,282 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Turning Point Brands

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the second quarter worth about $2,658,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,068,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 5.0% during the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 33,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Turning Point Brands in the second quarter worth $6,325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

About Turning Point Brands

(Get Free Report)

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.