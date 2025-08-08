Oppenheimer Issues Positive Forecast for Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Stock Price

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer from $85.00 to $98.00 in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
TPB has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a report on Friday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Turning Point Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.83.
Turning Point Brands Stock Up 1.5%
Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.19. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $116.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Turning Point Brands will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.
Turning Point Brands Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 19th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Stephen Usher sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $45,150.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,668.75. This trade represents a 8.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian Wigginton sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $817,236.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 10,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,639.57. This represents a 51.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,300 shares of company stock worth $8,291,282 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Turning Point Brands
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the second quarter worth about $2,658,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,068,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 5.0% during the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 33,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Turning Point Brands in the second quarter worth $6,325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.
About Turning Point Brands
Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.
