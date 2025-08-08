Open Loot (OL) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $43.01 Million

Open Loot (OL) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. Open Loot has a total market cap of $43.01 million and approximately $12.69 million worth of Open Loot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Open Loot token can currently be bought for $0.0358 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Open Loot has traded up 18.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116,549.39 or 1.00041537 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $116,357.10 or 0.99876486 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Open Loot’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. Open Loot’s official website is openloot.com. Open Loot’s official Twitter account is @openloot.

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Loot (OL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Open Loot has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 622,981,050.4506 in circulation. The last known price of Open Loot is 0.03623617 USD and is up 14.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $14,138,398.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://openloot.com/.”

